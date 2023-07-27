Eau Claire County Fair is keeping it cool during a heat wave

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From cows to pigs to chickens and more, the Eau Claire County Fair is known for it’s livestock shows. With the heat wave making it’s way across the state right now, there’s concern for the many animals at the fair.

High temperatures are something Eau Claire County Fair officials prepare for every year, since the fair happens during what’s often the hottest time of year. Still, Eau Claire County Fair director and veterinarian, Meg Muller, said keeping fairgoers and animals safe is a top priority. She said she’s always watching for sign that an animal may be overheated.

“I walk through the barn several times a day and check on any animals. We don’t have any air conditioned barns here. We have really good fan systems and most of our exhibitors do bring in their own additional fans as well,” Mueller said.

Mueller said she also relies on handler to help keep their animals safe.

“We’re lucky that most of our exhibitors have spent a lot of time with their animals. And so, you know, they know them best,” Mueller said.

Elizabeth Zimmerman, 14 years old from Osseo, said she’s been working with her animals for months.

“I take care of them every single day. I make sure that they have clean water, fresh food, fresh bedding, make sure that they’re clean, happy and taken care of,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman said she’s been showing animals at the fair for years, and her cattle have been perfectly chill this week.

“When people are walking through it seems really hot to the human but in the pens or in the stalls that they’re in, it is actually very cool and they are very comfortable in there. They’re all laying down. They’ve all been watered several times already this morning and they are having a really a good time,” Zimmerman said.

Mueller said if any of the animals are breathing through their mouth a lot, she knows they may be too hot.

“When they’re comfortable, they should basically just be standing, maybe even eating, maybe even just laying down and resting. So if I walk through the barns and I see them either breathing really heavily or if they have their mouths open, so that’s really something that we can use on all of our species,” Mueller said.

Mueller said there’s also some air conditioned buildings, pop-up tents, and water stations to help fairgoers beat the heat.

Friday is the Eau Claire County Fair’s very first “Family Fun Night,” which features a car show, kids tractor pull, ice cream eating contest and more.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.