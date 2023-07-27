Gov. Evers continues to seek applicants for Price County District Attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing he is accepting applications on a rolling basis until the vacancy is filled for Price County District Attorney.

According to information in a press release from the Office of Governor Evers, the appointment will fill the vacancy created by District Attorney Karl J. Kelz’s resignation. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 2025.

To apply, you are asked to email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Gov. Evers’ website HERE.

For questions about the appointment process, you are asked to contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.

The press release is available HERE.

