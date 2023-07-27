Hike for the Homeless returns for its 20th year

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -A hike to support a Chippewa Valley organization that helps provide shelter for the homeless is returning for its 20th year.

The 20th annual Hike for the Homeless will take place on Tuesday, August 15 at 6 p.m. in River Prairie Park in Altoona, WI. The hike offers two routes. A smaller route loops around the River Prairie Center and a 3K route loops around the park.

The goal of the hike is to raise funds to support shelter operations at the Beacon House in Eau Claire and to spread awareness of the homeless population in the Chippewa Valley. There will be a new project on display at the hike to spread awareness as well.

“Typically on any given year, there is between 350 to 400 homeless children just in the Eau Claire Area School District,” Executive Director of Chippewa Valley Family Promise, Scott Wuerch, said. “We are actually coming up with something on the hike area that you’ll walk across and they’ll be a physical representation of all the homeless children in the Eau Claire Area School District.”

Wuerch said they plan to change the colors of the representation as the number of homeless children in the district hopefully decreases.

Registration for the hike cost $30 dollars. You can register the day of the hike at 5 p.m. at River Prairie Center or you can click here to register online. Wuerch said their goal is to raise $40,000 for shelter operations.

