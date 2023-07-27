Interview: Blues on the Chippewa

By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Blues on the Chippewa is once again happening on the banks of the Chippewa River at Memorial Park in Durand.

The annual event is August 3-5 with a number of national, regional musicians.

The event is free to attend, but you’re asked to consider making a donation throughout the weekend as part of the mission to help those who help others in the area. 

In the past, Blues on the Chippewa has supported the Durand Area Food Pantry, Brent Titus Music For Children Program, Pepin County Humane Society, seniors citizens programs, Durand Women’s Club ‘Fill a Backpack Program’, and the Pepin County Historical Society.

Blue on the Chippewa performer schedule

