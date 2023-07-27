Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in death investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation continue to seek information in the death investigation of Andrew Frechette.

They are asking the public’s help in identifying the people in these photos.

If you can identify these people, you are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 715-284-5357, or Jackson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-228-3203, extension 199, or at P3tips.com or by downloading the P3tops APP.

