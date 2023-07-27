Mark Faanes surpasses 600 wins for Eau Claire Legion baseball

Mark Faanes elected to the Wisconsin Legion Baseball hall of fame.
Mark Faanes elected to the Wisconsin Legion Baseball hall of fame.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire 19U American Legion baseball team has started the AAA State Tournament with two wins and those victories add to Mark Faanes’ impressive total as head coach.

Faanes won his 600th career game on Tuesday as Eau Claire defeated Manitowoc 2-1. He added to his total on Wednesday evening with a 7-1 win over Plover.

Faanes was inducted into the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

This season is his 23rd as the field manager for Eau Claire and in his career, his teams have made the state tournament 17 times and won the state championship in 2017.

Faanes is an Eau Claire native, having played his high school baseball at North High School and attended college at UW-Eau Claire.

Eau Claire 19U will be back in action on Thursday, when they face Sheboygan at 8:00pm at the AAA State Tournament in Marinette.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, July 26th
SportScene 13 - Wednesday (7/26/23)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini...
Report: NBC set to air three Wisconsin football games this season
SportScene 13 Tuesday