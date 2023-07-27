Mark Faanes surpasses 600 wins for Eau Claire Legion baseball

MARINETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire 19U American Legion baseball team has started the AAA State Tournament with two wins and those victories add to Mark Faanes’ impressive total as head coach.

Faanes won his 600th career game on Tuesday as Eau Claire defeated Manitowoc 2-1. He added to his total on Wednesday evening with a 7-1 win over Plover.

Faanes was inducted into the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2021.

This season is his 23rd as the field manager for Eau Claire and in his career, his teams have made the state tournament 17 times and won the state championship in 2017.

Faanes is an Eau Claire native, having played his high school baseball at North High School and attended college at UW-Eau Claire.

Eau Claire 19U will be back in action on Thursday, when they face Sheboygan at 8:00pm at the AAA State Tournament in Marinette.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.