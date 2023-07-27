Judge rules on evidence during motion hearing in Lily Peters case

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - In just over a week, a hearing will be held to determine whether the trial of a teen charged in Lily Peters’ death will be moved to juvenile court.

Ahead of that reverse waiver hearing, a motion hearing was held Thursday in Chippewa County Court.

Judge Steven Gibbs granted the defense motion to seal autopsy photos and video.

10-year-old Lily Peters was reported missing on April 24, 2022. Her body was discovered the next morning in a wooded area near her home.

The reverse waiver hearing is scheduled for the week of Aug. 7 for the now 15-year-old boy charged in Peters’ death.

