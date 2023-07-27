New tool to help Wisconsinites find free, discounted internet service

A press release from the Office of Governor Evers says the new tool can assist in finding free and discounted internet service available to eligible Wisconsin residents.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, announced the launch of the “Internet Discount Finder website” to help Wisconsin households find and access affordable internet.

“We’re proud our investments are helping more than 395,000 homes and businesses get new or improved broadband services, but we know that cost continues to be a major barrier for folks and families across the state,” Evers said. “This tool is just one more way we can help close the digital divide in our state and make sure high-speed internet is accessible and affordable for our kids to learn, for families to get connected to resources like healthcare, and for employers and workers to keep our economy growing.”

The full press release is available HERE.

The Internet Discount Finder can be found HERE.

Additional information can be found on the Broadband Consumer Resources page HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

