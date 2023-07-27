Report: NBC set to air three Wisconsin football games this season

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) after Mertz scored a touchdown against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 15-14. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Badgers games will air on NBC this season, a trusted NBC15 source confirms Wednesday.

The source verified the Big Ten schedule released by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

The list notes NBC is set to air three Wisconsin games against Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Here is the full list of Big Ten games set to air on NBC:

  • Sept 23 Maryland at Mich St 3:30 pm
  • Sept 30 Illinois at Purdue 7:30 pm
  • Oct 7 Purdue at Iowa 7:30 pm
  • Oct 14 Iowa at Wisconsin 3:30 pm
  • Oct 21 Minnesota at Iowa 3:30 pm
  • Oct 21 Michigan at Mich St 7:30 pm
  • Oct 28 Ohio St at Wisconsin 7:30 pm
  • Nov 4 Purdue at Michigan 7:30 pm
  • Nov 11 Maryland at Nebraska 3:30 pm
  • Nov 11 Mich St at Ohio St 7:30 pm
  • Nov. 18 Nebraska at Wisconsin 7:30 pm
  • Nov 24 Penn St vs Mich St (Ford Field) 7:30 pm

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Rob Erickson (center) was introduced as the new head football coach at UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire introduces Rob Erickson as new football coach
packers dominate
Packers Dominate Vikings to Win 4th Straight
[FILE] Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard on the field before an NCAA football game...
Wisconsin takes on Oklahoma State in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Austin Dickinson has been named the new head football coach of Buena Vista University
Buena Vista picks Dickinson to lead football program
[FILE] Wesley Beschorner speaks at the team's media day.
UWEC football coach leaves program to take NCAA DII job