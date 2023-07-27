Triple digit heat indexes Thursday before relief arrives

By Darren Maier
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Heat and humidity have made for some very uncomfortable weather much of this week, but changes are in sight after likely peaking on Thursday. The combination of temperatures reaching into the 90s and dew points in the low 70s Thursday afternoon will lead to feels-like temperatures up around 100 degrees.

Feels-like temperatures Thursday afternoon
Feels-like temperatures Thursday afternoon(weau)

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the majority of Western Wisconsin between noon and 8pm Thursday. We are expecting the highest heat indexes of the summer so far with many spots up around that century mark. The heat index is comprised of the air temperature and dew point.

Much of Western Wisconsin is under a Heat Advisory Thursday
Much of Western Wisconsin is under a Heat Advisory Thursday(WEAU)

Extensive time outside in these conditions can lead to heat related illness in short order, so it’s important to take precautions. There are several things you can do to minimize your chances of heat stroke, including taking frequent breaks and staying in the shade. Be sure to stay hydrated, drinking plenty of water. Also, don’t forget our furry friends! Outdoor pets will also need extra water and if they don’t have much shade they should stay inside. Avoid walking your dog during the hottest part of the day as pavement and black tops can easily reach temperatures that will burn their paws. If it’s too hot to keep your hand on it, then it’s too hot for them!

Heat safety tips
Heat safety tips(weau)

