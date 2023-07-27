WAGNER TAILS: Avicii and Ness

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re a patient person who can provide a regular supply of hot dogs, you may be the person Avicii is waiting to meet.

He’s five years old, and available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association. Avicii needs time to warm up to new people and new places. When he’s comfortable, he loves attention.

CHA staff members recommend a home without small animals. He needs someone to help him work through his resource guarding and build his confidence in new situations. Avicii’s adoption fee is sponsored. Click HERE for the adoption application and contact information.

--

After walking into the shelter alone as a stray, Ness is ready to walk out of the shelter with his family. With his blue eyes and white boots, caretakers at the Buffalo County Humane Association think Ness may have some Siamese or Snowshoe in his family tree.

Ness loves people and leans in when you pet him. He’s around 10 years old according to a vet, but he still plays like a kitten. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECASD
WILL files complaint against ECASD over teacher’s gender transition announcement
Drivers witness hundreds of thousands of toads crossing a major roadway in Stockton, Utah.
‘I noticed that the road itself was moving’: Thousands of toads cover roadway
The Speedway on 14477 Highway 17, Hampstead, where three people were found dead on July 23, 2023
Three people found dead in car identified as Marines who served at Camp Lejeune
A father in Texas broke his vehicle's windshield to save his infant locked inside.
Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Avicii and Ness
WAGNER TAILS: Scotty & Popcorn Chicken and Coaly
WAGNER TAILS: Scotty & Popcorn Chicken and Coaly
WAGNER TAILS: Scotty & Popcorn Chicken and Coaly
Wagner Tails (7/13/23)