WAGNER TAILS: Avicii and Ness

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re a patient person who can provide a regular supply of hot dogs, you may be the person Avicii is waiting to meet.

He’s five years old, and available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association. Avicii needs time to warm up to new people and new places. When he’s comfortable, he loves attention.

CHA staff members recommend a home without small animals. He needs someone to help him work through his resource guarding and build his confidence in new situations. Avicii’s adoption fee is sponsored. Click HERE for the adoption application and contact information.

--

After walking into the shelter alone as a stray, Ness is ready to walk out of the shelter with his family. With his blue eyes and white boots, caretakers at the Buffalo County Humane Association think Ness may have some Siamese or Snowshoe in his family tree.

Ness loves people and leans in when you pet him. He’s around 10 years old according to a vet, but he still plays like a kitten. Click HERE for the adoption application.

