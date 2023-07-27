WATCH LIVE: Jury considers Taylor Schabusiness’s mental state in second phase of trial

Action 2 News is streaming gavel-to-gavel coverage of Taylor Schabusiness’s trial online at wbay.com/breaking. NOTE: The video feed will switch away when there’s a risk of showing jurors and during breaks. Testimony and evidence may be graphic and disturbing and include graphic language.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors who found Taylor Schabusiness guilty on all 3 charges in Shad Thyrion’s death must now consider her mental state at the time she killed and dismembered him.

Like the first phase of the trial, Schabusiness waived her right to testify in her defense.

Schabusiness was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

With the guilty verdicts late Wednesday afternoon, the trial moves to a new phase. Schabusiness pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s version of an insanity defense. The responsibility now lies with the defense to convince the jury she didn’t know right from wrong at the time of the killing.

The first witness was Schabusiness’s father, Arturo Coronado, who appeared in a jail jumpsuit. He testified he took her to a psychiatric institution because he was afraid she might be a threat to herself, and she agreed to go. “She just was not in the right state of mind,” Coronado said. He said she was prescribed medicine there but never liked taking pills and they “messed her up” even more.

“Were you concerned she was not in a right state of mind?” the defense asked.

“All the time,” Coronado said.

Under cross-examination, he remarked his daughter was doing well and holding a steady job until her ex-husband got out of jail and got Schabusiness involved in drugs.

The latest defense expert to testify about Schabusiness’s competency, a forensic psychologist from Oshkosh, discussed Schabusiness’s commitment to a mental institution and an involuntary medication order in 2021. Diane Lytton reviewed her mental health and medication histories, including reports and diagnoses from mental health providers who treated Schabusiness. Lytton also said there were “voluminous” school records of problems in school going back to kindergarten.

Lytton said between the ages of 7 and 14, Schabusiness received outpatient psychiatric counseling for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression. When she was 14, she was on an antidepressant before being admitted to an inpatient facility for 3 days for suicidal thoughts, delusions, hallucinations, and depression. When Schabusiness was discharged, Lytton testified, “She was diagnosed with a mood disorder without psychosis ... but still some paranoia.”

Lytton said when she interviewed Schabusiness at the Brown County jail this past February, Schabusiness was non-verbal and at one point threw a chair at Lytton. Schabusiness was non-verbal during Lytton’s next two attempts to interview her. Days later, Schabusiness physically attacked her attorney during a court hearing.

At the end of June, Lytton tried again to interview Schabusiness. She said Schabusiness had great difficulty paying attention during the two hours they were together. Lytton said her impression was that Schabusiness was psychotic, suffering visual and auditory hallucinations, including hearing screaming and a train whistle. Lytton also saw gaps in her memory, which she says can be seen in people who are psychotic or bipolar in a manic state.

Lytton said Schabusiness said her husband was a drug dealer who got her involved in meth and was very controlling and physically abusive to her. She recalled having to run to a neighbor to call 911.

On cross-examination, the prosecutor asked about another report from an institution questioning a bipolar diagnosis, where Schabusiness told a doctor she’d been injecting methamphetamines intravenously up to 9 times a day for several months. Lytton said it’s not unusual for mental health professionals to question previous diagnoses. The prosecution noted one of the criteria for a bipolar diagnosis is an extended manic episode of one week or longer and that the manic episode doesn’t follow recent drug use.

Lytton said she looked for intentional faking or exaggerating of symptoms, known as “malingering.” She agreed with the prosecutor, who said other people who evaluated Schabusiness raised concerns about malingering. Lytton said she used tools to test Schabusiness for malingering, but also told the prosecutor you need to take other observations into consideration.

The prosecution called an expert who evaluated Schabusiness to determine if she fit the definition of NGI -- Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect (Insanity). An NGI evaluation determines if a person can differentiate right from wrong or lacks the ability to conform to the law. It’s different from a competency evaluation to determine if a defendant is capable of understanding the court proceedings and participating in their defense.

The expert said he questioned a bipolar diagnosis given Schabusiness’s extensive drug use prior to being admitted to the institution. When she was discharged 21 days later, he said she was much improved and symptoms were largely resolved. He admitted it’s difficult to know how much of the improvement was from the medications she received and how much was from her forced sobriety.

Schabusiness had numerous competency evaluations during the judicial process, with contradictory testimony from mental health experts opining Schabusiness was or was not competent. Each time, Judge Thomas Walsh ruled she was competent to go forward with the trial.

During the trial, the defense attorney pointed out frequently in cross-examination that Schabusiness used meth and that illegal drugs were present at the crime scene.

Police officers and detectives testified they didn’t see any signs Schabusiness was under the influence of drugs from the time of her arrest and was able to answer their questions and ask questions of her own. Prosecutors also showed evidence Schabusiness had an interest in serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

