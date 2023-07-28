2 dead after truck crashes into Kenosha business

KENOSHA, Wis. (WMTV) – Two people died early Friday morning when their pickup truck crashed into a Kenosha business, the city’s police department reported.

According to its statement, officers found the truck still partially inside of the Play It Again Sports, in the 4000 block of 75th Street, when they arrived around 3:30 a.m. Emergency crews rushed four people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The report indicated two of them died after arriving, while the other two remain in critical condition. Their names were not released pending notification of their next of kin.

The police department noted the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. It asks that anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call its detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be made to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Two people remain in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed into a Play It Again Sports, in Kenosha, on July 28, 2023, the police department reported. (WITI-TV)

