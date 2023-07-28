2 injured in Thursday crash after plane lost power heading to EAA near Ripon

Green Lake Plane Crash
By Sean White
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RIPON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people suffered minor injuries after their aircraft crashed in a corn field in the Town of Brooklyn, approximately 30 miles southwest of EAA on Thursday.

The pilot and passenger were on the way to the EAA from South Bend, Indiana. The aircraft lost power and they attempted an emergency landing when the aircraft flipped upon impacting a cornfield.

On Thursday at 1:01 p.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call for the downed aircraft. Emergency responders found a small plane down in a cornfield just south of Townline Road.

One person in the aircraft was able to go to a nearby residence to report the incident.

Both the pilot and passenger were transported to an area hospital but have since been treated and released.

