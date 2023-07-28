2023 CV Postcard Project seeks volunteers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An annual project that invites the community to share their thoughts and get artistic is looking for volunteers and donations.

The Chippewa Valley Postcard Project is a project spearheaded by the non-partisan organization, Jonah, that works to connect the community and create conversation through postcards.

This year’s theme for the project is, “Mental Health Struggles Affect Everyone.” People are encouraged to create a postcard matching that theme at home or at a maker event using provided prompts. However, the project organizers are looking to the community for help.

“Another thing that we need are donations for art supplies because we make maker kits, so that anyone who is interested, a business or an individual, in wanting to have some time to spread awareness and help heal our community can pick up a kit or pick up their own art supplies and make postcards,” Art Therapist, Amy Hahn, said. “We also are looking for businesses to display postcards.”

Hahn said they are also looking for volunteers to run tables at their maker events. Maker events are events where there will be a table with a volunteer and supplies for people to make postcards.

To make a donation for art supplies you can go to Jonah’s website. If you are interested in volunteering at a maker event you can contact Lynn Buske at cvjonahorganizer@gmail.com. Some upcoming make events include:

Farmers Market for the Kids Market on Saturday, July 29, and Saturday, Aug. 26.

National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1

Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16

Other maker events can be found here.

For those interested in making postcards at home there are prompt questions for the 2023 Chippewa Valley Postcard Project. These are used to inspire messages and drawings can be used for this year’s theme. Prompt questions and the mailing address and drop-off address to send postcards can be found here.

