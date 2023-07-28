Buffalo County tourism generates $28 million in economic impact

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of Wisconsin’s record-breaking 23.7 billion dollar economic impact from tourism last year, Buffalo County also broke their economic impact record.

In 2022, tourism in Buffalo County generated 28 million dollars in economic impact, benefiting countless businesses.

“From a local standpoint here, the county is becoming more and more involved with our local businesses trying to promote tourism,” said County Administrative Coordinator Lee Engfer. “Buffalo County’s historically known for its agricultural industry, or the deer hunting industry, and we’re trying to broaden that horizon.”

Engfer states one of the key factors for this growth has been the county working with business owners directly, and business owners working with each other.

“We now have monthly meetings with local business owners on different ways we can promote tourism in Buffalo County,” Engfer said. “We want to bring people here. We want the diversity. We want the experience. We want people to explore and kind of learn about our county, and we’re starting to see the dividends paying off on some of those investments.”

One of the consistent large-scale draws to Buffalo County is the Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

“They’re bringing in people from more than 30 different states,” Engfer said. “Those people are coming on site for large scale events. The county is working with the racetrack to provide onsite camping. We’re seeing the return with those people coming back and vacationing here in Buffalo County.”

Speedway owners Tyrone Lingenfelter and Bob Timm see the support the county has for the track, and do what they can to give that value back.

“The community support from both Milton Township and specifically Buffalo County for the speedway is unbelievable, and they want to promote it,” Timm said. “They understand how much we give back to all the local charities, nonprofits, you know, school sports, things like that. We promote that stuff, try and raise money for them to help support everything in the area, and they really got our back.”

Above all, the tourism push benefits all of Buffalo County, something a lifetime local like Lingenfelter knows is critical for community survival.

“No matter what it comes down to, you got to take care of everybody in the area, because if those things aren’t being taken care of, they’re going to go somewhere else,” Lingenfelter states. “Families are going to start moving to other locations. Businesses won’t be around anymore. It just starts to drain out your value of your area, so hopefully they continue to come here, and everything continues to grow, and like I said, everybody will get a piece of the pie, and we’ll all be happy.”

