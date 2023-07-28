Davis brothers host 3rd Annual Youth Basketball Camp

By Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of Coulee Region kids have been hitting the hardwood this week to sharpen their skills.

It’s the third year that former La Crosse Central and Wisconsin Badgers basketball stars Johnny and Jordan Davis have held their annual basketball camp and while most kids left it all on the court, the memories they take with them will last a lifetime.

