Dolly Parton releases special music video promoting the 2024 Olympics

(Circle) - Dolly Parton has joined forces with NBCUniversal to create the music video for her latest song, “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.”

This collaboration aims to celebrate athletes and create excitement among fans for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In the music video, Dolly Parton delivers powerful renditions of the popular Queen songs, paired with iconic moments from past Olympics. The video features celebrated U.S. Olympians such as Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, and Katie Ledecky, adding an extra layer of excitement and admiration for their incredible achievements.

“I’m so excited to team up with @nbcolympics for the official music video of my new single ‘We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.’ Check it out and mark your calendars for Paris 2024,” Dolly captioned the video on Instagram.

Parton’s rendition of “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” will take center stage in her highly-anticipated album, “Rockstar.”

In her ambitious 30-track project, scheduled for release on Nov. 17, Dolly collaborates with an impressive lineup of music legends, including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks and many others.

Dolly Parton’s “Rockstar” Track List:

1. “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. “World on Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

4. “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

5. “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. “Long As I Can See the Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

7. “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

8. “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. “Keep on Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. “Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)

19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. “Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. “We Are the Champions”

22. “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

25. “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

