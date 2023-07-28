Eau Claire County Fair holds a “Kid’s Day”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Eau Claire County, the fair has been going on all week and today is “Kid’s Day”.

This day is designated for entertainment and games for kids of all ages to enjoy. The activities include basketball, ring toss, face painting, and even watching a juggler. Yesterday the fair had to cancel it’s donkey races because of the weather we received last night but they are powering through with “Kid’s Day” and have even more planned for tonight.

“Tonight is our first ever family fun night., and so we’ve got a car show, we got a kids tractor pull. The exhibitors will be doing fair entertainment, so that’ll be lip syncs and skits. And then we’ve got a dueling strings performance, the string showdown that’s coming as well.”, says fair coordinator Meg Mueller.

These activities are expected to begin at 5:30 and last until 9 tonight. The Eau Claire County Fair will continue through the weekend ending on Sunday.

For more on the schedule, head to eauclairecountyfair.com.

