Eau Claire Fire Department responds to water rescue, no one hurt

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water rescue Friday morning.

According to information from the Eau Claire Fire Department, on July 28, 2023, at 6:19 a.m. the Fire Department responded to Hobbs boat landing for a report of a vehicle in the water with one occupant.

The Fire Department says fire crews arrived to find a vehicle in the river with a man sitting on top of the vehicle. Fire crew entered the river and helped the man to shore.

The man was evaluated by Fire Department personnel and did not need medical attention.

