Father of missing Sauk Co. teen frustrated with investigation, offers own theories

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost seven weeks after 13-year-old James Yoblonski went missing in Baraboo, his father feels frustrated with investigators and feels like he’s being treated as a suspect.

William Yoblonski still gets tips about his missing son’s whereabouts, though not as many as he would like. Regardless, he plans to search the bluffs in Baraboo and Devil’s Lake State Park on Friday and over the weekend.

William recently put out a $10,000 reward for information leading to James, who went missing on June 12, 2023. National news outlets like Fox News and People ran stories about James on Wednesday.

“I just want him home,” William said. “People care and that’s what I wanted. The story pretty much died until I put the reward out and now it’s back in the news.”

William also sees social media comments that point the finger at him.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has not stated that they have a suspect or that they are investigating anyone. Since the investigation started with a two week long search of the bluffs, investigators maintained that they believe James set out to live off the grid as a survivalist on his own.

William said the survivalist theory could be true, but also said he thinks someone kidnapped his son and may have set up a camp site to distract investigators.

On Friday, William said he believes police view him as a suspect.

“Oh yeah most definitely,” he said. “It’s hurtful for one. I love my kids and I would do anything for them. I wouldn’t do something like this. I didn’t hurt my son. No way. I’m strict with my kids. My boys will tell you the same thing, I’m very strict, but I want them to succeed and do better than I did.”

William feels like a suspect because he heard that the sheriff’s office was contacting his distant and estranged relatives, including a daughter currently living in prison.

“You’re looking in the wrong spot,” he said. “Find my son. You’re wasting time, money and resources. Start looking where you should be, not at these spots here.”

He maintained that he’s complied with every request from the police.

“I’ve done everything,” he said. “I’ve been open and honest with the officers. I’ve turned over all of my memory cards from cameras at my house, my business and everything.”

When asked directly by NBC15 News if William knows where his son James is, he responded with the following statement:

“No. If I did he’d be home right now. That’s why I put out the reward because the tips had stopped pretty much and I just want him home,” he said. “I will do whatever it takes to get my son home safe.”

William asks that anyone with information call 9-1-1 or the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-3508.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister and Lieutenant Steve Schram were out of the office on Friday, but sent a statement Thursday night saying they’re continuing to search for James.

