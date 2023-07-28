Mondovi Business Association helps storefronts expand and thrive

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting your own business comes with many challenges, especially in a small town where business failures affect nearly everyone.

One organization is working to reduce economic challenges and help small businesses thrive. The Mondovi Business Association is made up of various local business leaders looking to make a difference in their community.

One way they do this is through the Energize Mondovi Grant. A $2,500 grant given to businesses looking to open or expand in the Mondovi Area.

The latest recipient of the Energize Mondovi Grant is Simply Rustic Boutique. The grant helped the owners to expand their design and decor business into a new space in downtown Mondovi.

However, Michelle Larson with the Mondovi Business Association said your business does not have to have a storefront in Mondovi to receive the grant, so long as the business helps with community engagement or contribute to economic development in the area.

“We want to bring in people that are outside of the Mondovi area to to help our economics, bring in new business, bring in new customers. We have a lot of small shops, but they’re really successful because they’re just really great at what they do. And we want to continue to be able to grow those,” Larson said.

The Mondovi Business Association also hosts large scale community events like their Crazy Day Sale coming up on August 17th. The Crazy Day Sale will feature dozens of sidewalk sales from local businesses and serve as a fundraiser for the Mondovi School District.

