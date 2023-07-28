Mondovi man facing possession of child pornography, drug related charges

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Mondovi man is facing several charges after authorities searched a home in Buffalo County.

Court records show 38-year-old Kyle Gilles is facing charges of seven counts possession of child pornography, one count of manufacture/deliver THC (<=200g), and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to information from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after an investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, WI Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, and Mondovi Police Department, authorities searched a home in the City of Mondovi.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says during the search, authorities found evidence of child pornography on a computer belonging to Gilles in the home. Authorities also found evidence of a “marijuana growing operation” in the home.

Gilles was taken into custody and taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

Court records show a $10,000.00 is set for Gilles.

A court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.