Plea entered for man charged in Eau Claire County shooting

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for an Eau Claire man charged in an Eau Claire County shooting.

Court records show 63-year-old Dennis Whitwam enters a no contest plea to a count of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety. A count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated is dismissed.

The court sentenced 30 months probation with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy reports on March 1, 2023, officers were called to 1195 Birchwood Lane in the Town of Union for a report that a woman had just been shot.

Witnesses said Whitwam had been drinking heavily and was arguing with people he knew in the home. He then went into a bedroom, grabbed a gun, and fired two rounds, hitting the woman, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says the woman was able to confirm she was shot and reported that Whitwam shot her.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses confirmed that Whitwam was shooting at another person, however, missed and the woman ended up getting shot. The woman was taken to Mayo Hospital for treatment for the injuries she suffered. The woman reported that Whitwam was intoxicated. A deputy also reported that Whitwam was “noticeably intoxicated.”

The criminal complaint Whitwam was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail where he submitted to a PBT and the reported value was .17.

