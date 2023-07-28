The poultry and animal side of the Dunn County Fair is teaching kids about confidence and leadership

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The poultry side of the Dunn County Fair is one of it’s biggest features, and as one of the judges for the poultry and rabbit competitions, April Daniels, said it’s also the best.

“I’m all about teaching the kids how they can do better with their animals and how they also can present themselves. We also do showmanship. We’re talking about judging the animals, we’re judging the animals just themselves. But when we talk about showmanship, we’re judging the kids and how they’re showing their animals, how they treat the animals humanely,” Daniels said.

President of the Fair Board, Deb Gotlibson, said the Dunn County Fair has also decided to do something a little different this year.

“Interesting thing this year we tried, which was very successful, we judged all the non-animal exhibits on Tuesday, which helped eliminate that big congestion and stress level of everybody trying to get all of their projects in on one day,” Gotlibson said.

Gotlibson also said that this helped separate things out a bit more to ease stress.

From as young as kindergarten to a year after high-school, kids can learn to build their confidence and leadership skills.

“So it’s teaching those types of skills that they will take later on in life. And, you know, it might not be in animals that they will maybe spend their time, but in the jobs that they might have, or in school later on in life,” Daniels said.

However, that’s not all that goes on at the Dunn County Fair.

“You can learn about agriculture, you can learn about different life skills, but there’s also the entertainment, there’s also the music, there’s also the carnival. There’s also the different shows, but then come through and ask some of the kids, Hey, tell me about your project. Tell me about your cow. You’d be surprised what you would learn there,” Daniels said.

Organizers say that all the proceeds from this year’s fair will go back to the county to prepare for next year’s fair.

The fair ends at 5 PM on Sunday, the 30th. Gotlibson said they are hoping to reach a goal of 35,000 people in attendance this year.

