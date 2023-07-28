Shower and storm chances diminish later tonight with a slightly cooler finish to the week

A cold front continues to slowly sweep across the area, with additional chances for showers and storms through the early overnight hours as it passes. While a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, our threat should start to diminish rather quickly with a partly to mostly cloudy sky as it remains mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. This final week of July will close out with a mix of sun and clouds as one cold front sits to the south, while another becomes situated to the north. A few showers and storms may develop during the afternoon, but much of the day appears largely dry with humid air lingering one more day as temperatures cool slightly into the upper 80s.

Western Wisconsin sits in between fronts Friday with slightly cooler weather (WEAU)

By tomorrow evening, we’ll have a slightly better chance for scattered storms as the front and its associated low slide through to the south. They may be a strong to severe storm, but the threat currently appears isolated in nature. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll be in for some nice weather as high pressure gradually drops down from the northwest. Both Saturday and Sunday will look similar with mostly to partly sunny skies as seasonable temperatures return in the low 80s. More sunshine will close out July on Monday, with a few more clouds in the mix to kick off August on Tuesday as temperatures remain near average in the low and mid-80s. Our next chance of rain may come towards the middle of next week when a front looks to work in from the west. Highs will peak in the upper 80s, before we cool back near normal on Thursday.

