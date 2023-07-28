Wisconsin soldier returned home after being killed, MIA in Korean War

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSAW) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has announced that Army Cpl. Donald “Donny” L. DuPont, 22, of Alma Center, Wisconsin, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Jan. 24, 2023.

In late 1950, DuPont was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, during a battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was a prisoner of war.

On July 27, 2018, following a summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes that contained the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were then taken to the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify DuPont’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological and isotope analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

DuPont’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

DuPont will be buried in Fairchild, Wisconsin, on August 23.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.