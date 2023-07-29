The 15th annual Chalkfest held at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from around the Chippewa Valley are joining together to create art on the sidewalks of UW-Eau Claire.

The annual Chalkfest is back for it’s 15th year. Where participating artists purchased their very own square and chalked out a design of their choosing. This event is run by Volume One. Every year the event showcases the region’s amazing pool of artistic talent. The fest coordinator shared some of the her favorite reactions of the day.

“So many people are like, how would you create that with sidewalk chalk? Or because we have some like the fancier pastels. But you know, you can make anything work with any sort of sidewalk craft you want to do is just all the talent and ability in the time it all matters. So a lot of people excited to see you like different characters from TV shows or books or just like, Wow, look at this beautiful bird.”, says event coordinator Joann Martin.

The winner for best chalk art will be announced today. Chalk fest ends at 7 p.m.

