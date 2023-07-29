The Alma Lock and Dam holds an open house

By Eleanor Bland
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A historical dam in western Wisconsin held an open house and tour today in hopes of informing visitors on how it works.

The Alma lock and dam has made a big impact for the Mississippi River since the early 1900′s. Today the staff is showcasing it for people to see.

“These lock and dams were put in in the 1930s to just provide a great way to transport goods and services or goods downriver to support the industries and the farmers of the country. Today we’re having an open house to showcase what we do to the public and to show the taxpayers what their money is going for and what we do for them.”, says lock master Joe Minnis.

Visitors were able to walk around the lock and dam and ask the staff any questions that they may have. Joe says some questions were more frequent than others.

“My most common question is how many gallons it takes. I think it’s around 6 million gallons to fill up and and let go the water to lock it down. That’s the most common question. Another common question is what do we do in the winter, half my staff gets laid off and the rest of us maintain and and work on all this equipment.”, says Joe.

Steve Wein, a visitor from Pepin decided to come to the event because of how rare these open houses are for the lock and dam.

“My brother and I did a lot of boating as youth. We lived on the lake, and it’s fun to see what’s going on on the river. And it’s fun to see the mechanics of how all this works and, you know, be able to go places that you normally don’t see and just going to the observation deck.”, says Steve.

The staff of the lock and dam are primarily in the U.S. Army Corps and are engineers who help the dam work smoothly for boats and barges to pass through with their busiest days happening on weekends in the summers.

