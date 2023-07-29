Jackson County holds search and rescue exercises

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - First responders trained their teams in search and rescue exercises this weekend in Jackson County.

This involved the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and the Wisconsin Trail Ambassadors.

Emergency Management Coordinator, Jack Workman, said this wouldn’t be possible without everyone helping each other out.

“This kind of event, it gives an opportunity for people to get some real world training while still being in a controlled environment so that they can hone their skills in case it’s needed in the real world,” Workman said.

Administrator for the Trail Ambassador program, Randy Harden, said that practice makes perfect.

“Everybody needs to practice that. They need to practice it. We need to practice doing search grids and then identifying communications. So when the real thing happens that we’re ready to go,” Harden said.

This is their third search and rescue exercise this year. Their other exercises included similar scenarios, but in different locations, weather, and at different hours.

“Right now, we have four people who are labeled as victims in our search area, and then we have two jeeps full of people searching. In addition to, I believe it was four UTV’s searching for these victims in this exercise,” Workman said.

Workman also said that these exercises train their teams more efficiently over classroom work.

“It’s one thing to just kind of learn through textbooks or learn through training where you just sit there and you know exactly what you’re looking for, where you’re looking for. And it’s another thing to actually get out there and ride the trails or the roads to see where people could be, how they can hide or, you know, if they’re trying not to be found or if a person is scared, they might do something differently,” Workman said.

Organizers said they try to challenge their teams in every exercise so they are prepared for the unexpected during real situations.

“It’s a good opportunity to get people in an element where they’re not necessarily as familiar or as comfortable and allow them to kind of experience new areas,” Workman said.

Organizers also said they are very thankful to have this opportunity to give back and prepare their teams on what to do if a real search and rescue is needed.

