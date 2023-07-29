Mild Sunday before temperatures gradually warm through the first days of August

It has been a gorgeous start to the weekend with intervals of sunshine and clouds as well as seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. High pressure will gradually drift over North-Central Minnesota tonight, leading to a mainly clear sky with light to calm winds across the area. These factors combined with dew points falling through the 50s will allow for radiational cooling as overnight lows fall into the low 50s. Patchy fog is possible late, especially in those low-lying valley areas. Much of tomorrow is shaping up to be dry under a mostly to partly sunny sky, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out as an upper-level shortwave passes through to the southeast. Prevailing northwest winds will make for a very comfortable finish to the weekend as dew points hang out in the 50s with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure dominates Sunday with mostly to partly sunny skies (WEAU)

On Monday, we’ll be finishing out July with plenty of sunshine and temperatures right around average before winds shift out of the south and southeast on Tuesday behind high pressure over the Great Lakes Region. This combined with an upper-level ridge over the Central United States will initiate a warming trend as highs reach into the mid-80s. Wednesday currently appears to be the warmest day of the week as southerly flow increases under a warm front to the northeast. In response, temperatures will push up near 90 with increasing humidity as dew points climb through the 60s. Partly sunny skies will take us through the day with a stray shower or storm not being ruled out as a cold front approaches from the northwest, but the most recent forecast guidance has slowed down the timing with slightly better chances for rain now looking to come at night. The front will pass through early Thursday morning with a lingering shower or storm possible, otherwise we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as highs inch back into the upper 80s. Dry weather continues through the start of next weekend with temperatures around normal.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.