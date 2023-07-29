Party on the Plaza is back!

By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An event with food, music, and games, took place Saturday evening in the Haymarket Plaza.

Party on The Plaza is an event put on by the City of Eau Claire, and it occurs once a month during the summer.

There are a multitude of things to check out at the event, including live, diverse music, arts and crafts vendors, and food!

Communications and Promotions Coordinator for the City of Eau Claire, Dustin Olson, shared details about why they put on the event.

“We just, we wanted to get some more people out to Haymarket Plaza. We wanted to add to the music mix that we offer downtown. So, we reached out to some diverse bands. And just try to provide a, a free fun night out for folks,” Olson said.

Olson also said that a few hundred people usually join the party each month, and that there is one more party left on August 26th.

