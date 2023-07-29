Pleasant weather moves in for the final weekend of July

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This past week brought a couple days of warm and muggy weather across Western Wisconsin as southerly flow prevailed with a heat ridge moving in from the west. That said, we will see a return to seasonable temperatures this weekend as winds shift out of the north and northwest ahead of an incoming high pressure system.

A nice weekend for outdoor activities in Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

If you have any outdoor plans today, expect a pretty nice day overall with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will run much closer to average in the low to mid-80s, though with dew points in the low 60s for some, humidity will still be in the “noticeable” category. We should see gradual improvements as they slowly fall into the more comfortable 50s during the weekend.

Mostly to partly sunny skies in store Saturday with seasonable temperatures (WEAU)

The week ahead brings a brief warm up above average with our next storm chances arriving by Wednesday. Get the latest on what to expect heading into the first few days of August by visiting the Skywarn 13 weather page right here on weau.com!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.