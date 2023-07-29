Seasonable and more comfortable weather returns to Western Wisconsin for the final weekend of July

Showers and thunderstorms moved through much of Western Wisconsin this evening as a cold front to our north gradually worked across the area. Several storms were on the strong side with very large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. These will continue to exit tonight, leaving us with variable clouds as a high pressure system slowly drops out of Canada to the southeast. Temperatures will be a bit cooler compared to previous nights as lows dip to the low 60s. We’ll be starting off the weekend with nice weather as high pressure begins to take over while light northerly flow ushers in a cooler and drier air mass. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with dew points ranging in the 50s and low 60s. Meanwhile, afternoon highs will run much closer to average in the low to mid-80s.

High pressure moves in with seasonable weather to kick off the weekend (WEAU)

Mostly clear skies at night will lead to a cooler start Sunday as temperatures bottom out in the low 50s. Otherwise, the final days of July are expected to be pleasant as sunshine dominates with highs remaining in the low 80s. By Tuesday, we’ll start to warm slightly above average as high pressure drifts off to the east, placing us in southerly return flow on the backside. Temperatures to kick off August will climb into the mid-80s with sun and clouds, before we track our next chance for a few showers and storms mid-week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Wednesday is likely to be our hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching up around 90 as south and southwest winds continue underneath a leading warm front to the northeast. This looks to be short-lived though, as Canadian high pressure begins to work in Thursday and Friday with highs back near average.

