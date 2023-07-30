Beaver Creek’s butterfly house gains thousands of visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Butterfly houses are not overly in the common in the Midwest, but in Western Wisconsin, there is one place natural butterflies can fly free in a garden habitat.

It’s the Beaver Creek Reserve’s butterfly house.

Outreach and development specialist, Kristen Giefer, said they have a variety of butterflies.

“We have thousands of native Wisconsin butterflies. We have caterpillars, chrysalis, eggs, houseplants, nectarine plants. It’s very rare for people to see this, especially in other local communities, because they don’t have spaces like this where they can come see the butterflies that we have here in our state. So it’s a pretty unique experience for people to get out and learn,” Kristen said.

There aren’t many places you can get an up close look at local butterflies in Wisconsin. That’s why staff with the Beaver Creek Reserve said they think the butterfly house is growing in popularity.

Typically, their butterfly house gets around 5,000 visitors a year, but this year was different, with 2,000 visitors in the first two weeks.

“We’re kind of a hidden gem out here in Fall Creek, Wisconsin. So having folks come out from all areas, whether they’re from Wisconsin and other parts of the United States or even worldwide, I mean, we see people internationally come to visit our butterfly house because it’s starting to get so much popularity,” Kristen said.

Beaver Creek Reserve’s Naturalist, Megan Giefer, said their butterfly house has been around for 20 years and they have been building up the amount of butterflies they have.

“There’s probably thousands and thousands of butterflies that are in here, and especially when we get towards the end of the season, I’m sure this whole place will be just full of them,” Megan said.

Another reason for Beaver Creek Reserve’s popularity is because they don’t buy their caterpillars from suppliers around the nation.

“So every butterfly in here is either caught by a staff member or a volunteer or we have raised it from egg or caterpillar to be an adult butterfly. We have tons of plants in here as well,” Megan said.

“By coming out to Beaver Creek, which is a very rural area, they can see butterflies, caterpillars, they can see plants, all super up close that they might not normally be able to see and observe while they’re in town,” Kristen said.

The beaver creek reserve will be releasing all the butterflies at the end of summer so they can migrate south.

Their butterfly house is only open through Labor Day weekend.

It will also be hosting a butterfly festival this Friday, which includes a variety of activities to experience and people can learn more about butterflies.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.