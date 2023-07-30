Chippewa Falls Fire Department responds to structure fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 816 Dover Street at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

In a press release, Battalion Chief John Bowe, said when crews arrived on scene they found heavy smoke and flames visible on the first floor of the residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the first floor. While searching the residence they found a dog and cat, both were removed from the residence and are doing well.

The release states the fire appeared to start in the kitchen and the house is estimated to have $75,000 in damage.

The fire is under investigation.

