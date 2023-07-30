Eau Claire 19U Legion Baseball falls in State Championship

By Philip Choroser
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire 19u Post 53 fell in the Legion Baseball State Championship game to Janesville 4-3.

After falling behind 4-0, a Sam Knickerbocker home run and Brayton Thillman double brought the team back within a run in the 6th inning.

The rally ultimately fell short. However, by reaching the state championship game, they clinched their spot in the national regional tournament next week.

