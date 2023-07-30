Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days Fest, which ended with a grand, “out of this word” parade

Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days, which ended with a grand, "out of this word" parade(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Jul. 30, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An alien themed festival went on this weekend in Elmwood, Wisconsin.

This festival went on Wednesday through Sunday and had crafts, food, music, and even a grand parade on their last day.

Dozens of folks from around Elmwood dressed up in alien costumes to watch the parade, not to mention most of the floats were alien and UFO themed, as well.

Community Club President, Amy Bechal, explains who’s in this year’s parade.

“Local businesses, some surrounding town businesses. Occasionally we get somebody that dresses up like royalty, they tend to get more into the the theme of it all. They’ll be the ones that you’ll see with the aliens on their arms or the aliens added to their floats,” Bechal said.

Bechal also said that this parade is a keystone event for the people of Elmwood, and has been a tradition since the 1970′s when there were multiple UFO sightings around the area.

