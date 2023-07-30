No injuries reported in Lake Monona boat fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A group of people boating on Lake Monona were rescued and brought to dry land after a massive fire broke out just off of Olbrich Park.

No injuries were reported and everyone was able to get off the boat safely.

Authorities say the first call came in at 6:20p.m. with Madison fire and Dane County Sheriff’s Department boat patrol responding shortly after.

Footage captured reveals a huge plume of black smoke. What caused the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

