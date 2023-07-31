3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says

The siblings' dog also died in the crash. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Three siblings were among four people killed in a crash early Friday morning in Georgia, according to officials.

The three siblings were identified by a family member in a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, 14-year-old Jovany, 18-year-old Brenda, and 21-year-old Carl Pamphile were all killed just after 1 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the I-285 exit after their vehicle clipped another car, crashed into a tree, and caught fire.

The family’s beloved dog Zoe also died in the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

The fourth person killed in the crash was in the same vehicle as the three other victims but has not yet been identified by officials. According to WANF, the unidentified victim was female.

Donations can be made to the Pamphile family’s GoFundMe account to help support memorial costs for the siblings.

Officials said the person in the clipped car was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. No further information has been released on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Truck
Chippewa Falls Fire Department responds to structure fire
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Myron Bowie
Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way
Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days, which ended with a grand, "out of this...
Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days Fest, which ended with a grand, “out of this word” parade

Latest News

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
IS claims responsibility for the bombing that killed 54 at a pro-Taliban election rally in Pakistan
The new rules will also affect the business district's of Water Street and Grand Avenue Street.
New downtown Eau Claire parking regulations to start sometime in August
Strikers to Meet with Leinie's Tomorrow
Strikers to Meet with Leinie's Tomorrow