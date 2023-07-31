Cameron man accused of making terrorist threats

Scott Popple
Scott Popple(COURTESY: BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cameron, Wis. man is accused of making terrorist threats.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 11:20 p.m., authorities received a report from Ben and Maggie’s Town Pump that a man brandished a firearm at the front door and made some threats.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the area and found a man matching the description. The suspect was taken into custody and had a firearm in his possession.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Scott Popple is being held in the Barron County Jail on the suspicion of terrorist threats and is awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.

