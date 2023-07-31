The ColorBlock Project continues to bring color to the Chippewa Valley

New murals line the cement wall outside of Banbury Place in Eau Claire.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of the things Eau Claire is known for is its expanding art scene and Visit Eau Claire projects give people the chance to help add color to that scene.

From Banbury Place to under the Altoona bridge artists with the ColorBlock Project and Mural Tour added new splashes of color across the Chippewa Valley.

The ColorBlock project is a program that gives emerging artists the chance to create murals by having them share a design idea. Then they get paint supplies for their design and a stipend to help make it come to life.

One of the new projects this summer included a large mural under the Altoona bridge created by Chris Johnson that wrapped up at the end of July.

“You can climb up on it and take pictures, so we hope people do that with it,” Arts Manager of Visit Eau Claire, Julie Pangallo, said. “It’s on the underpass. Someplace that you normally wouldn’t hand out and it makes it kind of a good destination.”

The mural can be found at River Prairie Drive and depicts creatures under the sea. Pangallo said there are 19 new murals in Eau Claire this year. You can find some of the new murals at Banbury Place and at storage units in Eau Claire on 1st Avenue. If you are interested in participating in the ColorBlock Project or want to learn more click here.

