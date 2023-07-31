DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student

Anne Nelson-Koch
Anne Nelson-Koch(COURTESY: Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Tomah, Wis. teacher is convicted of sex crimes against a student.

According to information from Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger, a Monroe County jury convicted 74-year-old Anne Nelson-Koch on all 25 counts against her.

District Attorney Croninger says the charges stem from Nelson-Koch’s repeated sexual assaults of a 14-year-old boy, a student, in the basement of a private school in Tomah during the 2016-2017 school year. Nelson-Koch was released to the community with GPS monitoring pending sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27, 2023.

