Gays Mills woman arrested following investigation into embezzled county funds

Kayla Fortney
Kayla Fortney(COURTESY: VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Gays Mills, Wis. woman is accused of theft following an investigation into embezzled county funds.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities arrested 30-year-old Kayla Fortney. Fortney, a former Vernon County employee, was taken into custody on Thursday, July 27 by the Viroqua Police Department following an investigation into reports Fortney embezzled county funds.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says Fortney was booked into the Vernon County Jail on the suspicion of theft greater than $10,000.00. Forney appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Friday and was released on a $5,000.00 signature bond.

Formal charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney.

Fortney is due back in court on Sept. 6.

