Gov. Evers Condemns Nazi Presence at Watertown LGBTQ Pride Event

Evers stops at UWEC
Evers stops at UWEC(WEAU)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TONY EVERS PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers today released a statement condemning Nazis who protested an LGBTQ-focused “Pride in the Park” event in Watertown, Wisconsin, over the weekend. According to the Watertown Daily Times, a “dozen men sporting black tops and khaki pants, face coverings and sunglasses” appeared at an annual Watertown LGBTQ pride event on Saturday and “waved flags bearing the swastika symbol, gave the Nazi salute to onlookers and yelled homophobic rhetoric.”

The governor released the following statement:

“This is a disgusting and direct attack on our state’s LGBTQ community, communities of color, and Jewish Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers. “Nazis, swastikas, and any other anti-LGBTQ, white supremacist, or anti-Semitic messages, symbols, or groups are unacceptable and unwelcome in Wisconsin. Period.

“I am especially alarmed that these individuals chose to disrupt, intimidate, and harass kids, people, and families who were attending a local Pride event aimed at celebrating and honoring the LGBTQ community,” Gov. Evers continued. “This is dangerous, hateful behavior, and it should be condemned in all of its forms and by every elected official at every level, and that includes all those who continue to push radical rhetoric, divisive legislation and litigation, and falsehoods and disinformation about the LGBTQ community—those words, those actions, and those policies have real and harmful consequences.

“LGBTQ Wisconsinites deserve to be treated with dignity, decency, kindness, and respect just like every other Wisconsinite, and they deserve to be safe being who they are without fear or threat of shame, harassment, intimidation, or violence. I will continue to support and protect them.”

An online version of this release is available here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Truck
Chippewa Falls Fire Department responds to structure fire
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Myron Bowie
Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way
Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days, which ended with a grand, "out of this...
Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days Fest, which ended with a grand, “out of this word” parade

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Wisconsin judge dismisses lawsuit over military voting lists
"Jazz on the House" (7/31/23)
"Jazz on the House" (7/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/31/23)
Colorblock Project (7/31/23)
Colorblock Project (7/31/23)