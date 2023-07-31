Interview: Jazz on the House

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Local jazz bands are getting together for Jazz on the House.

The free concert is Friday, August 4 starting at 5 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.

Northwestern Bank is sponsoring the event to benefit Hope Village of Chippewa Falls.

Local jazz bands from area high schools in Chippewa Falls and Bloomer, Troppo Big Band, and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble with Robert Baca & Friends plan to perform.

Food trucks will be on site.

