Interview: Jazz on the House

Jazz on the House will be held August 4 at Riverfront Park
Jazz on the House will be held August 4 at Riverfront Park(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Local jazz bands are getting together for Jazz on the House.

The free concert is Friday, August 4 starting at 5 p.m. and ends with fireworks at 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls.

Northwestern Bank is sponsoring the event to benefit Hope Village of Chippewa Falls.

Local jazz bands from area high schools in Chippewa Falls and Bloomer, Troppo Big Band, and UW-Eau Claire Jazz Ensemble with Robert Baca & Friends plan to perform.

Food trucks will be on site.

Jazz on the House

