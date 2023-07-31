La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are investigating a body found in La Crosse.

According to a press release via the City of La Crosse website, on Saturday July 29, 2023, around 9:05 a.m., La Crosse Police responded to Cunningham and Harvey Streets to meet a complainant who, while walking their dog, discovered a “deceased female” in the area of the Bud Hendrickson Trail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 31, 2023.

La Crosse Police are investigating the incident.

Additional information is available on the City of La Crosse’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.