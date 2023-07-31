La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse

La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police Department(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are investigating a body found in La Crosse.

According to a press release via the City of La Crosse website, on Saturday July 29, 2023, around 9:05 a.m., La Crosse Police responded to Cunningham and Harvey Streets to meet a complainant who, while walking their dog, discovered a “deceased female” in the area of the Bud Hendrickson Trail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 31, 2023.

La Crosse Police are investigating the incident.

Additional information is available on the City of La Crosse’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Truck
Chippewa Falls Fire Department responds to structure fire
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Myron Bowie
Wisconsin woman set on fire, manhunt for boyfriend is under way
Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days, which ended with a grand, "out of this...
Elmwood, Wisconsin hosted their 44th annual UFO Days Fest, which ended with a grand, “out of this word” parade

Latest News

Evers stops at UWEC
Gov. Evers Condemns Nazi Presence at Watertown LGBTQ Pride Event
(Source: MGN)
Wisconsin judge dismisses lawsuit over military voting lists
"Jazz on the House" (7/31/23)
"Jazz on the House" (7/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/31/23)