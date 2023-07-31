Mainly dry weather this week with a warmer start to August

The final weekend of July is quickly wrapping up, coming with drier and more comfortable weather. High pressure sits over the Northern Plains and will slide eastward tonight into Monday. After seeing highs in the 70s today, it will be another pleasantly cool night to keep the windows open and let fresh air inside. A clear sky will be with us through the night with temperatures dropping into the lower half of the 50s to start Monday morning. The same high will dominate our weather for the final day of the month, leading to a mostly sunny sky and light winds. Temperatures will warm back to average with highs reaching the low 80s.

High pressure covers the state Monday (weau)

The high will be on the move, sliding to the east into Tuesday. This shift will lead to the return of southeast and southerly flow, allowing for a warm up as we welcome the month of August on Tuesday. A few clouds will be around, otherwise the dry weather will continue with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 80s. The warm up will likely continue through the first few days of the new month as the high remains nearly in place east of the Great Lakes. This will keep southerly flow into the state, not only allowing for the return of warmer air, but also higher humidity. Dew points are forecast to rise from the 50s into the 60s by Tuesday, and up close to 70 by Wednesday into Thursday. Combined with temperatures well into the 80s, it will again become quite uncomfortable. Meanwhile, we will be keeping an eye on the movement of the next cold front sliding through the Plains and into Minnesota by Thursday. Though a stray shower or storm is possible even Wednesday afternoon, chances should be a little better by Thursday as the front moves closer. This is expected to pass through by Thursday night with a few showers and storms, but drier weather will quickly follow into Friday. Another high parked to the north will take over, dropping temperatures and humidity just a bit as we shift into the start of the weekend.

