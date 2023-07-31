New downtown Eau Claire parking regulations to start sometime in August

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sometime in August, there will be new enforcements to downtown parking in Eau Claire.

The current rules downtown state after parking in a spot for two hours, individuals have to move to a new spot. Now that could be one spot ahead of where the person just was, a spot across the street, or a spot down the road. The new rules state after two hours, drivers will have to move their vehicles to a spot at least one block away.

“It’s block face parking which would allow you to park for two hours and then your vehicle would have to be moved off that block face,” Leah Ness, Eau Claire’s Deputy City Engineer, said.

Ness said this change comes with the hopes of bringing more people downtown.

“They were looking to have more turnover in the stalls, on the streets, not having as many violators for the two-hour parking timeframe,” Ness said.

Yet staff with businesses downtown seemed split on the change, some saying the new rules will help free up parking, others saying it will be a major inconvenience.

“I feel like overall, two hours for our business, a retail business, is more than enough time to stop in, shop around, even go to another business,” Sarah Hammes-Murray, Tangled Up in Hue’s General Manager, said. “I think overall, getting the turnover rate increased is going to help people find spaces.”

Andrew Osborne, a bartender at Social Reboot, disagreed.

“It is common for someone to stay here for an hour and a half, two hours, and I think that will affect us a lot,” Osborne said. “People are not going to be worried more about their parking and getting a $60 ticket over being able to just enjoy themselves and all the of businesses downtown.”

Community members also seemed split on the new regulations.

“We understand that business owners primarily benefit from turning over the traffic so that new people can secure parking easily,” Deb Schultz of Eau Claire said. “So, we started today in moving our vehicles in order to accommodate the request.”

Brian Wingad of Eau Claire felt differently. He was doing work on a business downtown and said there should be exceptions to these new rules.

“We’re working down here and it’s okay if we want to play the game and move our car one position or tow, but we shouldn’t have to, working here for these people, we shouldn’t have to do that when we’re hauling stuff in and out of our vehicles,” Wingad said.

The new enforcements are expected to start in the next few weeks. Ness said they are just waiting on the new signs announcing the change. The new parking regulations will also be applied to the Water Street Business District and West Grand Avenue Business District.

An image of the affected areas is below. The highlighted areas are where the new rules will apply.

The signs will be placed in the Business District Parking areas which are identified by the yellow zones above. (City of Eau Claire)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.