REPORT: Brewers acquire OF Mark Canha from Mets

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets, multiple news outlets have reported.

The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring Mark Canha from the New York Mets, a source confirms to ESPN. The Brewers are sending right-hander Justin Jarvis, who's at Double-A, back to the Mets.



New York isn't done. There will be more deals. @WillSammon was on this one. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2023

The Brewers reportedly gave up right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis, who is a top 30 Brewers prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Reports also say the Mets will be paying all of Canha’s salary this season except for the league minimum, which is $720,000.

In the Mets-Brewers deal, New York will pay Canha’s remaining salary for this year, per a league source. Milwaukee will handle option/buyout. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 31, 2023

Canha is a right-handed hitter who has hit six home runs this season. He marks the second right-handed hitter the Brewers have acquired in the last week after the acquisition of first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates.

The Brewers have expressed a desire to trade for a reliever, as well.

