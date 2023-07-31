REPORT: Brewers acquire OF Mark Canha from Mets

The Brewers reportedly gave up right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis, who is a top 30 Brewers prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
The Brewers have reportedly traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.
The Brewers have reportedly traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets.(AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets, multiple news outlets have reported.

The Brewers reportedly gave up right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis, who is a top 30 Brewers prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Reports also say the Mets will be paying all of Canha’s salary this season except for the league minimum, which is $720,000.

Canha is a right-handed hitter who has hit six home runs this season. He marks the second right-handed hitter the Brewers have acquired in the last week after the acquisition of first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates.

The Brewers have expressed a desire to trade for a reliever, as well.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Barron County
La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
Kayla Fortney
Gays Mills woman arrested following investigation into embezzled county funds
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student
Scott Popple
Cameron man accused of making terrorist threats

Latest News

Fall Creek Legion won the inaugural D2 Legion Softball state title
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 30th
Eau Claire 19U Legion Baseball falls in State Championship
Sportscene 13 Saturday 10PM
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's 800m freestyle final at the...
Katie Ledecky passes Michael Phelps for most individual golds at world championships
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday