REPORT: Brewers acquire OF Mark Canha from Mets
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have traded for outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets, multiple news outlets have reported.
The Brewers reportedly gave up right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis, who is a top 30 Brewers prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Reports also say the Mets will be paying all of Canha’s salary this season except for the league minimum, which is $720,000.
Canha is a right-handed hitter who has hit six home runs this season. He marks the second right-handed hitter the Brewers have acquired in the last week after the acquisition of first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pirates.
The Brewers have expressed a desire to trade for a reliever, as well.
